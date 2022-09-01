Report states ‘College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams on the horizon’

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers is apparently frustrated with the lack of movement by the FBS conference commissioners on playoff expansion. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated has announced that as a result of that frustration, the managers will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss adopting an expanded College Football Playoff Bracket to 12 teams as early as the 2024 season.

The CFP Board of Managers is an 11-member committee that includes representatives from the 10 FBS conferences, plus Notre Dame. The vote to expand must be unanimous. The format of the playoff could be the model that was selected as the ideal format last summer after two years of debate and 60 different models. According to Dellinger,

“In the model, the six highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic berth while the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large bids into the field. The four highest-ranked conference champions get a first-round bye. First rounds are played on campus while quarterfinals and semifinals are hosted by a rotation of six bowls.”

It’s unknown what will happen at Friday’s meeting. Should expansion be adopted, it could cause several reasonably significant problems for the CFP and its partners, as the number of games would triple with only about two years of lead time to figure out the logistics. There would also be the issue of TV rights, as ESPN holds those rights for the ’24 and ’25 playoffs. How would those rights deals be effected after expansion?

Friday’s meeting should be a wild one. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest.

Scroll below for a history of the College Football Playoff.

2014: (No. 4) Ohio State 42 over (No. 2) Oregon 20

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock hands the trophy to Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer as his wife Shelley Meyer (middle) looks on after the 2015 CFP National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State defeated Oregon 42-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2015: (No. 2) Alabama 45 over (No. 1) Clemson 40

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2016: (No. 2) Clemson 35 over (No. 1) Alabama 31

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2017: (No. 4) Alabama 26 over (No. 3) Georgia 23

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

2018: (No. 2) Clemson 44 over (No. 1) Alabama 16

2019: (No. 1) LSU 42 over (No. 3) Clemson 25

2020: (No. 1) Alabama 52 over (No. 3) Ohio State 24

Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

2021: (No. 3) Georgia 33 over (No. 1) Alabama 18

Syndication: Online Athens

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire