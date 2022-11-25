Report state Nebraska has ‘zeroed in’ on Matt Rhule as next head coach

A new report from ESPN states that the Nebraska Cornhuskers may have found their next head coach. ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low says that Former Temple, Baylor, and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is currently in talks to become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Low writes,

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN.

Rhule was 47-43 as a college head coach before going to the NFL 11-27 in 2+ years in charge. In his four years at Temple, Rhule would have an overall record of 28-23, with conference division titles in 2015 and 2016 and an AAC title in 2016.

He would then move on to Waco, Texas, where he would coach at Baylor from 2017-19. Rhule would get off to a rough start going 1-11 his first season but would see things turn around in just two years and would finish the 2019 season with an 11-3 record and Big 12 conference division title.

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 25, 2022

All signs pointed to Rhule the last couple days. Big hire, if it gets finalized. https://t.co/pfOEAjGXcX — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2022

Former #Panthers HC Matt Rhule is in talks with the University of Nebraska and the two sides hope to finalize a deal that would him their next HC, per @ClowESPN. A return to college. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2022

Nebraska is working on a deal that would make former Panthers coach Matt Rhule their next Head Football Coach pic.twitter.com/bSKsXQ5iOr — TWSN (@TWSN___) November 25, 2022

I mean, there's no way to really know what's going to happen tomorrow in life period. We can only deal in probabilities based on track records. Rhule's track record in college is really good and Nebraska should hire him if they can. Whether it works out or not, who knows. https://t.co/dyCHivDkPw — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 25, 2022

Reupping this column again as one of many local #Huskers columns about Matt Rhule. Other local scribes have written their own thoughts on Rhule, as well. https://t.co/FzIr6Awf1q — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 25, 2022

I wrote about why Matt Rhule would be a perfect fit at Nebraska the day he was fired by the Panthers. https://t.co/Ckzk4upyEl — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 25, 2022

Nebraska is set to hire former #Panthers HC Matt Rhule as their head coach. No deal done yet but should be finalized soon (ESPN). — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 25, 2022

Rhule brings a toughness and style of play that #Huskers AD Trev Alberts has emphasized in the search. Also has some Big Ten roots as a Penn State player. https://t.co/KWFaExguf7 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 25, 2022

If this is the case, that’s an awesome hire for Nebraska. Rhule was a good coach at both Baylor and Temple. His time with the Panthers may have soured some (well, most), but his recent success with rebuilding programs shouldn’t be ignored. https://t.co/9dwvekCX18 — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) November 25, 2022

The pursuit of Matt Rhule seemed like the logical move for Nebraska the last couple of months, and it appears it is finally coming together, per @ClowESPN. https://t.co/pWcy4aSr2f — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 25, 2022

Matt Rhule went 47–43 at both Temple and Baylor, but the number is a tad misleading. Take out his first year at both schools, he’s 44-26. He also led both schools for conference championship appearances and won the AAC at Temple. He’s a culture builder and WELL respected. https://t.co/6FuutzoHRu — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) November 25, 2022

