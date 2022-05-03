Star Pittsburgh WR Jordan Addison puts name in transfer portal

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is looking for a new school.

Addison has put his name in the transfer portal after ESPN reported he was set to do so on Tuesday afternoon. He won the Biletnikoff Award at the end of the 2021 season as the top wide receiver in college football.

The potential 2023 first-round NFL draft pick had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021 as Pitt’s offense was one of the best in the country. Addison broke out after 60 catches for 666 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman as quarterback Kenny Pickett ascended to Heisman finalist and first-round pick of Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Pitt’s offense is set to be a lot different in 2022 with Pickett in the NFL as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned after the regular season to be Nebraska’s offensive coordinator.

Addison's impending transfer is one of the biggest of the college football offseason and comes right at the deadline for college football players to put their names in the transfer portal to play at a new school in 2022. Players had to file the paperwork to explore a transfer by Sunday, May 1 and it can take up to two business days for a player's name to appear in the transfer portal after the process is initiated.

Several blue-blood schools are likely to be in the running for Addison's services. USC was mentioned as a possible destination over the weekend when chatter first emerged that Addison could be exploring a transfer. The Trojans and new coach Lincoln Riley have scored high-profile transfers this offseason. Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams followed Riley to Los Angeles along with wide receiver Mario Williams and former Oregon running back Travis Dye also transferred to USC.

Per ESPN, Addison is not expected to immediately make a decision regarding his new school and an ESPN source said Addison is leaving the door open for a return to Pitt. Former USC QB Kedon Slovis is penciled in as the Panthers' starting quarterback after he transferred at the end of the season.