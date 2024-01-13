Report: Stanford transfer tight end visiting Georgia football

Stanford Cardinal senior tight end Benjamin Yurosek entered the transfer portal in December. Yurosek still does not have a transfer destination, but that could change soon.

Benjamin Yurosek is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on the weekend of Jan. 13, per a report. Yurosek brings a great combination of size and experience to the table. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end recorded 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He also added 11 carries for 53 yards. Stanford struggled in its final season in the Pac-12 as the Cardinal finished just 3-9 in 2023.

Yurosek is a graduate transfer and a former four-star recruit. He was named as an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection for his efforts in 2023. Unfortunately for Yurosek, he suffered an injury against Colorado and was only able to play in six games in 2023.

Yurosek recorded a 42 catches for a career-high 653 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He followed that up with another solid year in 2022 (49 receptions, 445 receiving yards, and one touchdown).

The talented Stanford tight end would likely see immediate playing time at Georgia. Yurosek is capable of competing with Oscar Delp for the No. 1 tight end role at Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire