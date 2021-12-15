Report: Stan Drayton to take head coaching job at Temple

Over the last week, reports began to surface that Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton was in consideration to become the head football coach at Temple.

A report from Football Scoop on Wednesday indicates that Drayton will in fact accept the job as the Owls next head coach.

Drayton joined the Texas Longhorns in 2017 when Tom Herman arrived on the Forty Acres. He served as the associate head coach, running game coordinator, and running backs coach since that time. It was speculated previously that he would look at the NFL in 2020 when teams such as the Dallas Cowboys came calling.

After five seasons with the Longhorns, he will finally get his opportunity to run his own program with Temple. Drayton has worked at both the college and NFL levels as an assistant coach since 1993.

His first gig was with Allegheny College as the running backs coach. He was instrumental in developing NFL-caliber running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde, and brought Bijan Robinson to Austin.

Sources confirm, Stan Drayton is the new head coach at Temple https://t.co/P52d3flsYh — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 15, 2021

It is unclear as to how the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will address this opening once it becomes official, but promoting internally could be an option. Brandon Harris is very respected within the program.

It was recently announced by the LSU Tigers that Kevin Faulk would not be retained as their running backs coach and he could become an option as well. Faulk served in that role for his alma mater from 2020-2021. Prior to the move to an on-field assistant, Faulk served as the Director of player development from 2018-19.