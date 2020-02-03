Report: Spurs working with DeMarre Carroll on trade

The Spurs’ last in-season trade? The Nando de Colo-Austin Daye blockbuster SIX YEARS AGO.

Could the NBA’s most notorious trade-deadline-action avoider make a move this week?

After signing a three-year contract with San Antonio last summer, DeMarre Carroll has barely played this season.

Jabari Young of CNBC:

The Spurs are working with DeMarre Carroll’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment to find a new home for the forward

Carroll was a solid contributor to the Nets the previous couple years. He’s a versatile defensive-minded forward who can shoot from distance – an archetype generally valued around the league.

The big question: Why isn’t Carroll playing more in San Antonio. It seems the Spurs could use a player like he was expected to be. Is the 33-year-old just too far past his prime?

Perhaps, there’s better intel that suggests Carroll would fare better in another environment. Otherwise, it could be expensive to find out how much he has left in the tank.

Carroll is earning $7 million this season and guaranteed $8 million after that. I can’t imagine many teams are eager to take on that money. But if San Antonio is ready to move on, perhaps the price for acquiring him will be low enough.