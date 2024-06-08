Report: Spurs 'very interested' in acquiring Garland from Cavs

Jun. 7—The Spurs "are very interested" in acquiring 6-foot-1 point guard Darius Garland from the Cavaliers, according to a report by Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com.

Garland and Donovan Mitchell just completed their second year together in the Cavaliers' backcourt. The Cavs were eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs in 2023 and by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs last month.

According to a report in The Athletic, Garland's agent, Rich Paul, will ask the Cavs to trade his client if Mitchell signs a four-year, $208 million contract extension this summer. Garland is under contract to the Cavaliers through the 2027-28 season.

Amico reported the Spurs are looking for "a dynamic point guard" to pair with rising superstar Victor Wembanyama. Since Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 center/power forward, there would be none of the overlapping of duties there were at times with Mitchell and Garland.

Amico did not speculate what San Antonio would offer the Cavaliers in return. The Spurs own the fourth and eighth picks in the NBA draft later this month. The Cavs already have their own pick — 20th overall.

The Cavs are in a win-now mode after finishing fourth in the NBA East in back to back years. It is believed Cavs general manager Koby Altman would prefer getting a player or players in return if he trades Garland or center Jarrett Allen, who also has been a subject of trade speculation since missing the final eight games of the playoffs with a broken rib.

Teams can begin discussing trade scenarios with each other June 30. Trades cannot be finalized until July 6.

Garland's contract might not be easy to trade. He will making roughly $36.7 million in 2024-25, $39.4 million the following year, $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28.

Altman was asked during his wrap-up news conference whether he still believes Garland and Mitchell blend well. The eye test says they aren't always a good fit, but Altman disputed that assumption. Of course, to say otherwise would be Altman saying he made a mistake putting Garland and Mitchell together. Plus, if he secretly plans on trading Garland he isn't going to trumpet the news.

"I don't see why we should (break up the pairing of Mitchell and Garland)," Altman said. "There's way more data that speaks to it works than it doesn't. Over the last two years, including the playoffs, they're a net positive plus five together on the floor. They have a great relationship on and off the court.

"Everyone wants to throw out the first year (2022-23) together when Darius actually had one of the best years of his career. He wasn't an All-Star, but he actually had more efficiency and that was with Donovan."

Garland averaged 18 points and 6,5 assists over 57 regular season games in 2023-24. It was his lowest production since 2020-21 when he averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists in his second season in the NBA.

Garland suffered a fractured jaw Dec. 14 during a game with the Celtics in Boston. The Cavaliers went 15-4 while he was sidelined.

Evan Mobley suffered a knee injury four games before Garland's jaw was fractured. Mobley returned one game before Garland. The Cavs were 14-4 without either player in the lineup.