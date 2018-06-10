Report: Spurs will try to enter LeBron Derby

When the Celtics were included in the field of teams that will be seeking the services of LeBron James this offseason, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, it set off a round of speculation about how the King would look in green.

How about silver and black?

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that the San Antonio Spurs could be a contender for James as well.

From Stein's report:

I've also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray can envision it:

So, perhaps add the Spurs to Smith's list of the Cavs, Celtics, Warriors, Sixers, Rockets, Lakers and Heat that will take meetings with James when free agency begins July 1.

