Report: Spurs to release former Warriors center Marquese Chriss

After being moved by the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Trade Deadline, Marquese Chriss’ stint with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to a quick end.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Spurs are releasing Chriss to create an open roster spot for center Gorgui Dieng. After starting the season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dieng will help fill the role in San Antonio’s frontcourt following the exit of veteran big LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Spurs are releasing Marquese Chriss to create roster space for center Gorgui Dieng, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

Chriss was traded from Golden State to the Spurs on the NBA’s trade deadline day for Cady Lalanne and cash considerations. Lalanne was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft out of UMass. Lalanne currently plays in the Korean basketball league.

After joining the Warriors on a training camp invite in 2019, Chriss received a full-time NBA contract. During the 2019-20 season, the former lottery pick had a resurgence with Golden State, averaging 9.3 points on 54.5% shooting from the field with 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Early in the 2020-21 campaign, the Washington Huskies product was sidelined with a broken right fibula. Chriss was limited to only two games before suffering the injury.

