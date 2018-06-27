Report: Spurs promote Becky Hammon to on-bench assistant coach

The simplest knock on Becky Hammon’s head-coaching candidacy: The Spurs rated her at least fourth in the hierarchy of their assistant coaches. Ettore Messina, James Borrego and Ime Udoka sat on the bench, a more prestigious position. Hammon was relegated to behind the bench.

But, with Borrego leaving to become the Hornets’ head coach, Hammon will fill that hole on her résumé.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted. Hammon fills the position vacated by James Borrego

Hammon is on the right track. By all accounts, she performs well in her job. Now, she’s getting more responsibility. Succeed in that position, and she’ll get even more head-coaching looks.

She’s a pioneer as woman coaching in the NBA, and because of that, her career gets more attention. That sometimes includes calls for teams to hire her as a head coach.

Maybe she’s a prodigy and ready despite her relatively limited experience.

More likely, she’ll need time in her new position to become adequately prepared to succeed as a head coach.