Report: Spurs 'pissed' over Marcus Morris signing with the Knicks

Expect the San Antonio Spurs to ratchet up the intensity when they take on the New York Knicks next season. The Spurs were reportedly “pissed” that Marcus Morris spurned them to sign in New York, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic.

Morris and the Spurs reportedly had a “handshake agreement,” but no contract had been signed yet. Before Morris was able to sign the deal, the Knicks offered him more money. Morris backed out of his agreement with the Spurs to take the Knicks’ offer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That made the Spurs pretty angry, according to Isola.

“They’re pissed” is how one general manager described it.

Isola doesn’t provide details on what the Spurs are angry about, but it’s probably some combination of Morris and the Knicks.

The 29-year-old Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Boston Celtics last season.

Morris only signed a one-year deal with the Knicks, meaning he’ll hit the market once again after the 2019-20 season. We’re guessing the Spurs won’t be involved when that happens.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: