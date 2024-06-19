Report: Spurs host Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham for predraft workout

Former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham was among the prospects scheduled to work out with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Dillingham has been sidelined for much of the predraft process due to an ankle injury. He was recently cleared to resume on-court activities and completed his draft combine testing on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ practice facility.

After working out with the Spurs, Dillingham is also slated to visit the Detroit Pistons. He is reportedly drawing interest from the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz for visits and could add more stops to his itinerary ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

Dillingham was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal on 44.4% shooting from 3-point range as a freshman. He ranked ninth in the conference in assists and 3-point percentage.

The 6-foot-2 standout is considered one of the top guards in the draft and a potential top-10 pick. He flourished playing with or without the ball and was exciting to watch in transition, with his lightning-quick speed and ability to change directions seemingly at the drop of a dime.

Dillingham will have one more week to showcase himself in front of teams in workouts and interviews. His draft range is said to be fluid but projects to be a potential franchise cornerstone.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire