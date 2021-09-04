Report: Spurs cut loose former Wizards forward Chandler Hutchison

Report: Former Wizards forward Chandler Hutchison is cut by Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After being moved to the San Antonio Spurs in a five-team trade, former Washington Wizards Chandler Hutchison was cut by San Antonio per a report from The Athletic's Fred Katz.

This summer, the five-team trade was centered around former Wizards guard Russell Westbrook heading to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, the other layers to trade involved the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and the Spurs.

The Spurs also acquired a second-round pick in 2022 via the deal, in addition to Hutchison. The 25-year-old's $4-million salary in 2021-22 is guaranteed, but no further details on whether this played a role in the Spurs' decision to cut the player.

Hutchinson played parts of the 2020-21 season with the Wizards following a trade where he appeared in 18 games for Washington.