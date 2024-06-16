Report: Spanish forward Izan Almansa to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Izan Almansa, a 6-foot-10 forward from Spain, will withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and explore his professional options for next season, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Almansa averaged 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 54.3% shooting from the field with the G League Ignite. He registered five games with at least 20 points, including a season-high 23 points and five rebounds on Jan. 2.

The 19-year-old competed in the draft combine last month in Chicago, Illinois. He was considered a potential second-round pick, given his ability as a defender and prior professional experience before signing with the Ignite last year.

NEWS: 2005-born Spanish big man Izan Almansa is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft, his agents Max Wiepking, Jim Tanner and Guillermo Bermejo told ESPN. The 19-year-old is exploring options in Europe and Australia next season as pathways to being a first-round pick in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZmV0wOX5oH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2024

Almansa began playing professional basketball at 16 years old with the Real Madrid junior team in the Liga EBA. He then spent one year each with Team OTE and YNG Dreamerz at Overtime Elite before signing with the Ignite in June 2023.

He has also represented Spain several times at the junior level, earning Most Valuable Player at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship and 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. He averaged 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds last year.

Almansa will now look to play with another team next season and establish himself as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He will need to improve his offensive skill set and shooting ability and has shown promise to reach that potential.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire