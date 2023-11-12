Report: Sources indicate that Texas A&M has fired head coach Jimbo Fisher

As of Sunday, Nov. 12, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher has been fired, according to several sources who indicated the news earlier this morning. Associate head coach Elijah Robinson will be promoted as the interim head coach, according to ESPN CFB insider Pete Thamel.

In six seasons at the helm, Fisher finished with a 45-25 overall record and a 27-21 record in SEC play, but outside of the 9-1 finish during the Covid-impacted 2020 season, including a victory in the Orange Bowl. Fisher’s tenure has been woefully underwhelming since, especially when the play on the field failed to match recruiting success in recent seasons.

Coming as a shock to many, TexAgs Co-owner and Executive Editor Billy Liucci was the first break on the story that Fisher may be let go as early as Sunday morning, just days after the Board of Regents met on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Financially, this will cost the program over $76.8 million, as his dense contract is set to expire in 2031, but hey, they knew this all along before the final decision was made.

Texas A&M is fresh off its 51-10 win over Mississippi State less than 24 hours ago. It will now face Abilene Christian next Saturday for yet another early kick-off (11:00 CT.) before taking on LSU on the road in the regular season finale.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire