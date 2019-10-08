It looks like Joe Maddon might have found his next managerial home a bit quicker than expected.

On Sunday it was reported that the Angels would be interviewing Maddon "early this week."

Joe Maddon will interview with the #Angels early this week and they are his No. 1 choice, sources tell The Athletic. Maddon spent 31 years in Angels' organization before joining the Rays as manager in 2006. First to report interview with LAA: @Buster_ESPN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 6, 2019

In late September the Cubs announced that they would not be renewing Maddon's contract and on Monday – a little over a week later– Scott Miller of Bleacher Report reported that the Angels are expected to announce Maddon as manager as soon as a day or two after his interview, making it a mere formality at this point.

Multiple sources expect #Angels to announce Joe Maddon as new manager as soon as a day or two after his interview this week. Says one source: "It's a fait accompli, isn't it?" — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) October 8, 2019

Maddon was linked to the Angels from the moment they fired Brad Ausmus, and with good reason. Maddon was a member of the Angels organization for 31 years, amassing a record of 27-24 over two years as an interim manager ('96 and '99 seasons) and of course, he was the manager of the Cubs when they ended their championship drought of 108 years by winning the 2016 World Series.

If things progress as quickly as reports have stated, we could be seeing Maddon in an Angels jersey before the end of the week.

Report: Sources expect Joe Maddon to be announced as Angels manager soon after his interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago