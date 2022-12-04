Report: Sooners to face Florida State in Cheez-it Bowl

The Oklahoma Sooners have their bowl game and their opponent. The crimson and cream will be headed to Florida to play in the Cheez-it Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles. We’ve got a 2000 national championship rematch according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

The Cheez-it Bowl will be played on Dec. 29 at 4:30 CST on ESPN. All things considered, this is a solid bowl to play in for a team that finished 6-6.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/EwvaAbZyWY — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022

There’s a bit of pride on the line for OU in this game. The Sooners haven’t finished with a losing record since 1998, with John Blake at head coach.

𝙒𝙤𝙠𝙚 𝙪𝙥 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣' 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩! Sooners are Orlando-bound for the @CheezItBowl 🌴 📅 Thurs, Dec. 29

🆚 #13 Florida State

🕚 4:30 pm CT

📺 ESPN

📍 Orlando, FL https://t.co/LuLQWi7yeH | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/qLnowScZ6U — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2022

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gets FSU to a bowl for the first time in year three of his tenure. Norvell was rumored to be on the hot seat prior to the season, but it seems that he finally has his program turned around.

In last season’s Cheez-it Bowl, Clemson defeated Iowa State 20-13.

Winning in Orlando would be a nice way to end an incredibly frustrating 2022 campaign for Brent Venables and the Sooners. 7-6 would look a lot better than 6-7. And playing in one of the recruiting hot beds of college football provides a nice perk.

The loss against Texas Tech was incredibly frustrating, but this season could very well end on a positive note.

Now the question that lingers, which Sooners will stain the Cheez-It themed hotel rooms?

Omg. Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement. pic.twitter.com/WYEOkFt9Ba — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2022

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase bowl game tickets from their allotment starting at 10 a.m. CT on Monday. Remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

