Report: Patriots RB Sony Michel recovering from foot surgery

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots running back Sony Michel is recovering from foot surgery in May, that is considered more of a clean-up to relieve discomfort he has been experiencing.

The Patriots aren't scheduled to return to organized football activities until training camp in July, and it is unknown if the procedure will cause Michel to spend time on the physically unable to perform list. Michel played in all 16 games in 2019, leading the team in rushing yards with 912, while scoring 7 touchdowns. Michel missed 3 games during his rookie year in 2018 with a knee injury.

The 25 year-old Michel is part of what appears to be a deep running back group for New England, with James White, Rex Burkhead, and 2019 draft pick Damien Harris expected to see plenty of snaps.

Michel was instrumental down the stretch and playoffs during his rookie year, rushing for 336 yards and 6 TD's in the Patriots 3 postseason games on their way to their Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

