Report: Sons of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade to team up at L.A. prep school

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade teamed up with the Miami Heat to combine for one of the iconic pairings of their NBA era.

Now it turns out that their sons will look to recreate some of that magic at a Los Angeles prep school.

Report: Bronny James, Zaire Wade transfer to same school

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that James’ son Bronny James will be transferring from Santa Monica Crossroads to Sierra Canyon, a high-profile school and prep basketball program that the sons of former NBA players Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin played for last season.

Later Wednesday, the Los Angeles Daily news reported that Wade’s son Zaire Wade will join James at Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James to Sierra Canyon has been a “done deal” for at least six weeks. The other “done deal” is that Zaire Wade, Dywane Wade’s son, who will be a senior next year will join Bronny this coming season at Sierra Canyon. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 30, 2019

Wade, a 6-2 guard, is a rising senior and played last season at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. A three-star prospect, Wade has offers from Nebraska and DePaul, according to 247sports.

James, also a 6-2 guard, is a rising freshman. Just 14 years old, his prospects beyond high school aren’t yet clear.

Great expectations at Sierra Canyon

Regardless of the long-term outlook for either of them as basketball players, expectations will be high next season a Sierra Canyon. The school took home the California Interscholastic Federation State Open Division championship last season.

After adding the progeny of a pair of NBA superstars, Sierra Canyon will set its sights high yet again.

