Report: Solskjaer to Rival Mourinho in Turkey Next Season?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The Dream Target for Besiktas

Besiktas is setting its sights high as they aim to bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to challenge Jose Mourinho in the Turkish Super Lig next season. The Black Eagles are determined to secure the services of the 51-year-old Norwegian, despite previous setbacks, suggest reports from The Mirror.

Besiktas’ Pursuit of Solskjaer

Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager, has been out of work since his dismissal in November 2021. He traveled to Istanbul last December for talks with Besiktas, but ultimately rejected a one-and-a-half-year contract. However, with the recent departure of ex-Portugal boss Fernando Santos in April, Solskjaer has once again emerged as a top candidate for the club.

Despite winning the Turkish Cup, Besiktas’ sixth-place league finish was disappointing, leading to the rejection of several big-name coaches, including ex-Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders. The club’s hierarchy is eager to turn their fortunes around swiftly, especially after rivals Fenerbahce made a splash by appointing Mourinho.

Slaven Bilic: The Likely Successor?

While Solskjaer remains the dream target, former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic appears to be the frontrunner to take over at Vodafone Park. Bilic, currently managing Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh, is reportedly ready to return to Besiktas, where he previously managed from 2013 to 2015. Other names in the mix include Sergen Yalcin and ex-Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin, currently an assistant manager at Borussia Dortmund.

Solskjaer’s Stance on Management

In a candid discussion on Gary Neville’s “Stick to Football Podcast” back in March, Solskjaer expressed his hesitation to return to management. He stated, “I have a few offers but I’m not ready. It’s got to be somewhere I can be myself, not like anyone dictating ‘you need to do this, you need to do that’. Because when you have been at United and managed them, you learn a few things and you want to do it your way the next time.”

Despite approaches from Sweden and multiple offers from the Middle East, including two recent ones from Saudi Arabia, Solskjaer remains selective. He remarked, “My best mate, who is also my agent, sifts through them. If you’ve managed Man Utd, you put your own criteria about what you want to work with. I love England and the Premier League.”

The Future for Solskjaer

Solskjaer’s affinity for English football is evident. He noted, “Even the Championship feels stronger than ever, but I don’t feel bound to England. Maybe a different challenge where I need to experience a new culture and learn a new language. The DNA and identity of the club are important, a club where I can be the best me. It has to be a match.”

Besiktas’ pursuit of Solskjaer underscores their ambition to revive their fortunes and compete at the highest level. Whether Solskjaer will eventually decide to take on this new challenge remains to be seen. For now, the football world watches and waits as Besiktas continues to dream of bringing the Norwegian tactician to Turkey.