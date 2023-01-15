Report: Smith, Nwangwu to play, Dantzler out vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings have overall been a healthy team and the injury report from Friday exemplifies that. According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, safety Harrison Smith and kick returner Kene Nwangwu will play against the New York Giants but cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss the game.

Dantzler has missed the last three games due to both an ankle injury and a personal matter. He didn’t practice all week due to both issues.

Smith missed last week against the Chicago Bears due to lingering knee soreness that he experienced after practice last Friday

Nwangwu got the dreaded illness tag that has kept multiple Vikings out this season. His kick return ability could be a huge impact on Sunday’s game.

