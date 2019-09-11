After the US lost to France in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup, they have consolation games remaining, including Thursday against Serbia. They'll play them without Celtics guard Marcus Smart, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been shut down for Team USA's remaining games, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Smart wanted to play in final two USA games, but is nursing minor injuries and decision was made to avoid further injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2019

Smart had missed games with Team USA earlier with calf and quad injuries. An injury on his left knuckle this week and lingering hand soreness led to the decision to shut him down.

Smart's Celtics' teammate Jayson Tatum hasn't played for Team USA since spraining his ankle last week. Celtics' Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown have remained healthy throughout their time on the Gregg Popovich-coached team and are expected to play in the two remaining games.

Report: Smart out of Team USA's consolation games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston