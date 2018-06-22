Sixers trade No. 38 pick Khyri Thomas to Pistons; No. 39 Isaac Bonga reportedly to Lakers

The Sixers sent pick No. 38 Khyri Thomas to the Pistons, while their No. 39 selection Isaac Bonga was reportedly already dealt to the Lakers. By Matt Haughton

Updated: 11:58 p.m.

The Sixers opened up their crop of second-round picks by opting for another trade.

The Sixers drafted Creighton guard Khyri Thomas and traded him to the Detroit Pistons for two future second-round picks.

They followed that up by selecting Isaac Bonga, a small forward from Germany, with the No. 39 choice. However, that pick had already agreed to be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in a transaction that netted the Sixers a 2019 second-round pick and cash, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see story).

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania, the Sixers also traded picks Nos. 56 and 60 to the Mavericks for the 54th selection, which ended up being SMU guard Shake Milton (6-6/207).

