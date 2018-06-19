Report: Sixers still eyeing trade up, but reluctant to include Robert Covington or Dario Saric

According to a report Tuesday, the Sixers are still looking to trade up in the draft but have been reluctant to include Robert Covington or Dario Saric. By Matt Haughton

We're counting down the hours now until the 2018 NBA draft, which means all of the chatter surrounding teams is heading into overdrive.

That includes the Sixers, who are reportedly still attempting to move up the draft board.

Per a report Tuesday by Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, the Sixers are continuing to make calls about moving into the top five. However, "they have offered packages of picks, but have thus far rebuked including oft-mentioned Robert Covington and Dario Saric," according to the report.

There has still been no mention of exactly which prospect the Sixers are interested in trading up for since former Cavaliers GM David Griffin made the claim during a radio interview last week (see story).

With six total selections in Thursday's draft, including Nos. 10 and 26 in the first round, it makes sense that the Sixers would offer draft picks first in any potential trade.

However you feel about the streaky Covington, the team was high enough on the All-NBA defender last season to lock him into a long-term deal while Saric has proven to be a rock-solid contributor that keeps improving every day.

We'll see if the Sixers ease off those demands as we get even closer to the draft.