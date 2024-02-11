Report: Sixers to sign Kyle Lowry to a deal after buyout from Hornets

After the Philadelphia 76ers picked up a 119-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, they decided to make a move to bring in another ball-handler.

After he was bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, Kyle Lowry will reportedly sign a deal with the Sixers. The Philadelphia native began the season with the Miami Heat averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 assists before he was traded to the Hornets in January. He didn’t play a game in Charlotte.

Lowry is in his 18th season in the league. He is a 6-time All-Star and he won a title in 2019 with Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors. He has career averages of 14.4 points and 6.2 assists.

Lowry — who played his high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty and college ball at Villanova — has long hoped to return to Philadelphia to join the Sixers. At 37 years old, Lowry gets the chance for the rest of this season with his old coach, Nick Nurse. https://t.co/zQQRSyVKlA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024

Lowry will now look to help the Sixers get it done in the 2024 playoffs. He will look to give Philadelphia a boost just as he did in Miami in helping the Heat reach the finals in 2023. His experience with Nurse will serve him well with the Sixers.

