Report: Sixers ready to offer Jimmy Butler the max if traded from Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to make a big move in the 2024 offseason and seriously challenge the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. They have the cap space and the assets to make a big move and upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

One option that could be realistic is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Of course, the Sixers are familiar with Butler due to his half a season playing in Philadelphia in the 2018-19 season before he left to sign with the Heat. Since then, Butler has led Miami to the Eastern Conference finals three times and the finals twice (2020 and 2023).

However, Butler is getting up there in age and he has missed plenty of time due to injury. He was unable to play in the 2024 playoffs due to an injury suffered in the play-in tournament loss to the Sixers. Therefore, there is a school of thought that the Heat will move Butler even though Pat Riley put that thought to bed when asked by Miami media.

That doesn’t mean the Sixers won’t monitor the situation. Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, they are ready to offer Butler the max if he is traded from the Heat:

The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency. And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.

It is obvious that Plan A for the Sixers is Paul George in free agency. However, if the George idea falls through, the Sixers will look at other options such as Butler or Brandon Ingram or others. Philadelphia has a lot of cap space and will be looking to use it to upgrade the roster. A Butler trade is one of those possibilities.

