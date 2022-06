Associated Press

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after recovering from a strained left calf. Infielder Jonah Bride was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, a day after he strained his right shoulder in a collision with Chad Pinder. Piscotty was batting .225 with a home run and three RBIs in 14 games when he was placed on the IL May 8 retroactive to May 7.