WATCH: JT Thor makes game-winner to beat Lakers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Charlotte HornetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
JT Thor is still dangerous from 3.
JT Thor is still dangerous from 3.
Thor's sudden death 3-pointer clinched the victory for the Hornets.
Chisora got the better of his fellow veteran in a split decision to win for the first time since 2019.
The Tigers may have quite a large gap between their ceiling and floor this season.
25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80
Check out highlights from Saturday night's action at UFC Apex.
Nicole Gililland sued her community college in Oregon for discrimination after officials discovered she was an adult film actress.
Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th street early Thursday morning to settle some sort of dispute.
The initial terms of the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks trade involving Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel have changed.
Donte DiVincenzo believes he'll be a perfect fit for the Warriors, and calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green are a big reason why.
Romo previously won at Lake Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.
The 2023 NBA draft is still a year out, but these teams are making moves and positioning themselves early to tank for a top-five pick next season.
Ja Morant says he would have 'cooked' Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.
The Detroit Pistons acquired center Nerlens Noel, guard Alec Burks, two second-round picks and $6 million from the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
It looks like Aaron Rodgers may have found himself a new receiver.
Thirty teams passed on Trevion Williams in the NBA Draft, but the fun-loving big man has impressed the Celtics in Vegas with both his passing and his attitude, writes Chris Forsberg.
Speaking on ESPN2's broadcast of the Bulls' summer-league loss to the Knicks, coach Billy Donovan offered thoughts on Lonzo Ball's recovery and Goran Dragi's arrival, among other topics.
It's one thing to be confident in the NBA, and then there's Ja Morant. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Grizzlies star said that if he played in Michael Jordan's era, the all-time great would've been no match for him. ...
Andrew Wiggins led all players in rebounds in the Finals, and it all happened because he realized he could grab them quite easily.
A spectator who was removed from Centre Court after Nick Kyrgios accused her of having “like 700 drinks”, has insisted she was only trying to support him.
As the curtain fell on a fraught, complex Wimbledon, John McEnroe was not among those making a beeline for the champions’ ball. Famously, he sent the All England Club into apoplexy when, after his cathartic triumph over Bjorn Borg in 1981, he boycotted the black-tie event. It is comforting to hear that, 41 years on, he harbours not the slightest regret about it.