Report: Sixers, Kings have talked possible Ben Simmons-De’Aaron Fox swap

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to figure out how to handle the Ben Simmons situation over the next couple of weeks heading into the Feb. 10 trade deadline and there are going to be a lot of different rumors flying out there.

The Sixers have been firm on two stances: Simmons will get moved only for a top 25 player and they also want him to rejoin the team. Those are the only two possibilities at the moment for Philadelphia as they are content with waiting this out and going into the offseason with it.

One team that does remain a possibility is the Sacramento Kings who have not made the playoffs since 2006. They have two young guards in De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton who they originally said both were untouchable, but now it appears that that has changed as they look to make a playoff push.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Sixers and the Kings have discussed a Simmons and Fox swap, but it’s more of exploration at the moment:

The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox, Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago, but dialogue remains exploratory due diligence, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Sixers will not just leave any doors closed, but it will be interesting to see if a Simmons-Fox deal does become reality. Philadelphia would have to take a serious change on their original stance in terms of what they would like in return for Simmons.

