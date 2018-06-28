Report: Sixers jockeying with Celtics on Kawhi offers

The Philadelphia 76ers have entered the Kawhi Leonard Derby, according to a Sports Illustrated report, and while SI reports that the Sixers have not made a formal offer to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard, they've had internal discussions of potential packages to compete with the Celtics' offer for the disgruntled forward.

SI's Jake Fisher reports that the Spurs have told teams that their preferred target in a trade is the Celtics' Jason Tatum and Boston "is more likely to propose a deal centered around Kyrie Irving and future picks."

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported earlier Thursday that Brown has not been discussed as part of Celtics-Spurs talks.

A source told Fisher that Philly is weighing an offer that includes forwards Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a 2021 Miami Heat unprotected first-round pick the Sixers traded for on draft night from the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard, who can become a free agent next summer, has been said to prefer to play for the Lakers, who are very much in the bidding for him with the Celtics and Sixers via trade.

A source in Fisher's SI report said Leonard would be open to playing in Boston or New York based on his endorsement contract negotiations with Jordan Brand in March which "signaled the importance of playing in a larger market."

Leonard also has a good relationship with Sixers coach Brent Brown, a former Spurs assistant under head coach Gregg Popovich.

