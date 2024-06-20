Report: Sixers’ interest in All-Star Paul George has significantly waned

The free agency frenzy is set to begin in the NBA as June 30 is right around the corner. The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to gear up and make decisions on what they plan to do as they look to take advantage of the large amount of cap space they possess.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been the No. 1 reported target for the Sixers as there is some doubt about whether he will return to the Clippers in free agency. LA has been wishy-washy about bringing George back through negotiations so it made sense for the Sixers to try and grab him.

However, it appears that the Sixers will begin to look elsewhere. Per Shams Charania, the team’s interest in George has significantly waned a bit.

The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days, and the franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2024

It will be interesting now to see where the Sixers go in terms of their free agency plans. George seemed to be the No. 1 target, but they also can make big trades and look at other free agent options in the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire