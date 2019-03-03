Report: Sixers have interest in former No. 1 pick Andrew Bogut, but Warriors are 'frontrunner' originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Updated: 1:30 p.m. -- The Warriors plan to sign Bogut for the rest of the season, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Sixers might want to add a third native of Melbourne, Australia, to their roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Sixers are expected to express interest in Andrew Bogut, the No.1 pick in the 2005 draft. Charania mentions that the Warriors are the favorite for the 7-footer.

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as the frontrunners for Andrew Bogut, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Bogut's representatives are working this week through letter of clearance process from Australia's Sydney Kings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2019

Bogut is a free agent after the Sydney Kings' season ended with a loss to Melbourne United in the NBL playoffs. He won the NBL MVP award this season, edging out former Process-era Sixer Casper Ware.

Back in February 2017, Bogut was also briefly a part of the Process - in a way. He was acquired by the Sixers in the Nerlens Noel trade, then waived without playing a game.

In 694 NBA games, the 34-year-old Bogut has averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Brett Brown has a relationship with Bogut dating back to his time as head coach of the Australian national team. He told Tom Moore in 2015 that Bogut, when healthy, is "a world-class defender."

Though Joel Embiid (left knee tendinitis) and Boban Marjanovic (bone bruise and right knee sprain) are out, neither player should be sidelined much longer. Bogut could theoretically supplement the Sixers' interior defense, but it's difficult to envision him supplanting Marjanovic and Jonah Bolden at backup center.

It doesn't appear Brown has much faith in 21-year-old big man Justin Patton. When Bolden got into foul trouble Saturday night against the Warriors, Patton stayed on the bench, even with DeMarcus Cousins on the floor. The Sixers had a frontcourt of Ben Simmons and Mike Scott for most of the fourth quarter.

Because Bogut hasn't played for an NBA team this season, the March 1 playoff-eligibility waiver deadline would not apply to him; he would be eligible to play in the postseason.

