Report: Sixers hosted UConn’s Tristen Newton for a predraft workout

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 16 pick in the 2024 draft as they look to move forward with their championship hopes. The Sixers are likely to trade the selection in order to acquire a win-now player, but at the moment, the pick is theirs so one has to wonder who they’re looking at in the draft.

The Sixers got a look at a NCAA championship level wing player in UConn’s Tristen Newton. Philadelphia hosted the 6-foot-5 2-time champion for a predraft workout on Thursday.

Newton posted a selfie on his Instagram story of him wearing Sixers gear with the Philadelphia location. He also posted “#13” on his story so one has to assume that this is his 13th predraft workout thus far.

UConn’s Tristen Newton posted this on his IG story. It looks like he may have finished up a workout with the team. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/cQ8vHSvAQF — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 20, 2024

Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the 2023-24 season. He shot 32.1% from deep as he was more of a versatile two-way player rather than a scorer or a shooter. His experience winning at the college level will be very valuable for this group should Philadelphia select him.

