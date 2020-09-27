Report: Sixers head coaching vacancy is Mike D’Antoni’s to lose
The 76ers are currently searching for their first new head coach in seven years after firing Brett Brown way back on August 24. It was then when it appeared that former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was going to be the frontrunner for the job. However, the Rockets then parted ways with coach Mike D’Antoni and he immediately caught the eye of the Sixer. And the job is reportedly D’Antoni’s to lose despite Lue’s upcoming interview. Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. , The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.