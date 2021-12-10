Report: Sixers gaining momentum on possible Ben Simmons trade talks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with the Ben Simmons saga ever since the 25-year old officially requested a trade in late August. The 3-time All-Star has made it clear that he does not plan on throwing on a Sixers uniform ever again despite his return to the team.

While Simmons is dealing with his own mental issues, he has not exactly cooperated with the Sixers during this team which gives off the indication that he is still done with the team. The Sixers have maintained that they would like to kee him, but it does not seem possible at this point.

With the important date of Dec. 15 rapidly approaching–more of the league will available for trades at that point– it does finally appear that the Sixers are moving forward on possible Simmons trade talks. On Dec. 15, 84% of the league will be available for trade while only 65% are available at the moment. The Sixers are working on more 2-team and 3-team deals in order to facilitate a deal for Simmons.

Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. https://t.co/f2nYMp353z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

The Sixers have always maintained that they value Simmons highly and it would take a team giving up a superstar in order to acquire him, but Philadelphia appears to now look like they have something in the works to finally move on from the Simmons saga.

