Report: Sixers’ Cam Payne arrested in Arizona for allegedly giving false report

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team with a lot of decisions to make this offseason as they look to hopefully add a third star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In the meantime, one of the players that spent time with Philadelphia this season has some important to worry about himself.

Per TMZ Sports on Friday, Sixers guard Cam Payne was arrested in Arizona after the police claimed that he gave a false report. Payne, who played four seasons for the Phoenix Suns from 2020 to 2023 prior to coming to Philadelphia, has some ties to the Scottsdale area after his time in Phoenix.

“According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities were called out to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM — and came into contact with Payne and another individual,” TMZ wrote. The report goes on to say that details about what exactly happened with Payne and the individual are scarce so it’s difficult what the situation was.

However, TMZ Sports does relay that “the SPD says Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement.” Per TMZ, Payne was released from custody a short time after he was arrested.

Payne, 29, is an unrestricted free-agent this summer who could be coming back to the Sixers if the interests of both sides align, especially with Philadelphia trying to keep its championship window with Embiid open. Payne averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.2% from deep in 31 games played (eight starts).

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire