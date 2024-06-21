Report: Sixers brought in USC’s Isaiah Collier for a predraft workout

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and are in the middle of doing their due diligence. While it is assumed that the Sixers will move that pick to acquire a win-now player to help them on their title chase, there is a chance they make that selection.

The Sixers have conducted some predraft workouts. They have looked at prospects such as Baylor big man Yves Missi as well as Uconn’s Tristen Newton. Now, according to reports, they have brought in USC’s Isaiah Collier for a predraft workout, too as they are covering all their bases.

USC guard Isaiah Collier was in for a workout with the Sixers this week, according to a source familiar — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 21, 2024

Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman at USC. He shot 49% from the floor and 33.8% from deep as he showed off some real offensive game throughout his collegiate season. One has to like his fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey if the Sixers were to go this route.

