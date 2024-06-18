Report: Sixers bring in Baylor big man Yves Missi for a predraft workout

Round 1 of the 2024 NBA draft is set for June 26 and the Philadelphia 76ers currently have the No. 16 and No. 41 picks as they look to make improvements to the roster. The Sixers are likely to move the pick in order to acquire a win-now player, but there is a chance they make the selection.

Now’s the time for predraft preparations and the Sixers will be looking at some potential draft prospects that could be there at No. 16. Philadelphia could use another big man to back up Joel Embiid and there figure to be a few options at No. 16.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Sixers brought in Baylor big man Yves Missi for a predraft workout.

Baylor center Yves Missi participated in a predraft workout for the #Sixers today at their practice facility, according to sources. The Sixers have the 16th and 41st picks in next week’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 Belgium native, who grew up in Cameroon, averaged 10.7 points,… pic.twitter.com/6p4bKmv84u — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 18, 2024

Missi averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 34 games as a freshman for the Bears. He has the athletic ability to play with Joel Embiid in some lineups while also being able to provide some good minutes off the bench for this group.

