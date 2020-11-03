Report: Six Ravens expected to land on COVID-19 reserve list as close contacts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Six Ravens players are expected to hit the COVID-19 reserve list as close contacts on Tuesday according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

The news comes a day after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19. Though there were no positive tests yet, the league was looking for who may have come into close contact with Humphrey after his positive test.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: Expect multiple #Ravens players to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list today after it was determined they were high-risk close contacts to CB Marlon Humphrey, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/KyhoArNxGO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2020

“The bad news: There are high risk contacts (NFL Network reporter) Tom (Pelissero) and I are told here,” Garofolo said. “So what does that mean? That means you’re going to see multiple Ravens go on the COVID-19 reserve list today. Like we saw with the Raiders when Trent Brown tested positive, you had the entire offensive line put on the shelf basically for five days.”

It’s unclear who the players are yet, though that can come out later Tuesday. As of early Tuesday afternoon, no Steelers players have tested positive for COVID-19 either.