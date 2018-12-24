Report: Sir Alex pulled strings to secure Solskjaer appointment

Sure, Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager of Manchester United in 2013, but it has widely been accepted that the legendary Scot would remain an influential figure for many years to come.

[ MORE: Rooney explains Mourinho’s downfall, backs “clever” Solskjaer ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ever since helping to appoint David Moyes as his successor, not much has been said of Ferguson throwing his weight around come decision-making time. Until now.

According to a report from the Sun, Ferguson “helped make sure” that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager following this week’s dismissal of Jose Mourinho. Mike Phelan, Ferguson’s longtime assistant manager, will also serve as a first-team coach on Solskjaer’s staff.

“Once (chief executive Ed) Woodward had talked to the Glazers and told them he wanted Mourinho out, he needed to be certain he could get the right kind of figure in for the short term, at least. “That’s where Fergie came in and he helped make sure the whole thing happened with Solskjaer and Phelan.”

Solskjaer has already revealed that Ferguson has been in touch and made himself available in a consultant’s capacity should his former player and prolific goalscorer require his services.