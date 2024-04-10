Report: Signs point toward Bills training camp returning to St. John Fisher

There is good news for those in the Rochester area.

According to 13WHAM-TV, the Buffalo Bills are likely to return to St. John Fisher University in Pittsburgh for their upcoming 2024 training camp this summer:

Sources with the Bills and St John Fisher tell @BuffaloPlus and @13WHAM that all signs are pointing to a return of training camp to Pittsford this summer. Preparations are already underway at Fisher, but a deal has not yet been signed. It is expected to be another 1 year… pic.twitter.com/VtgMoaXbmL — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) April 9, 2024

As has been the case in recent years, it could be a one-year commitment from the team to return to the school’s campus for training camp. The Bills have straddled the line on what their long-term desires are in this area.

Since Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have taken over their respective positions in Buffalo’s front office, the club has cut back appearances out in Rochester during the summer. They’ve appeared to prefer having it held in Orchard Park, but never outwardly say that.

Most years, Buffalo will take at least a workout or two back to their home at Highmark Stadium in recent years.

The team itself has not yet confirmed it will return to St. John Fisher. If and when they do, Bills Wire will provide that information when it is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire