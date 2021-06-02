Report: Signs point to NFL retaining modified injured reserve rules

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to several changes to its roster rules last season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league and the union continue to discuss whether they will retain some or all of those rules for this season.

But Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that “all signs point to” the league retaining the changes it made to injured reserve. The tweaked rule allows for unlimited players to return from injured reserve and to return faster — three weeks instead of eight — than the previous rule permitted.

The league also could keep expanded practice squads, which went to 16 players last season.

Those tweaks were well received by players, coaches, teams and fans.

With talks continuing between the NFL and NFLPA, the sides may not announce final roster rules until closer to the start of training camps.

