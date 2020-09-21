Report: Significant knee injury feared for Courtland Sutton

Quarterback Drew Lock may not be the only Broncos offensive starter out of action in the coming weeks.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton made his 2020 debut against the Steelers on Sunday after missing the opener with a shoulder injury, but he was limited to 31 snaps due to a knee injury.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the concern is that Sutton’s injury is a significant one. He is going for an MRI on Monday for a better understanding of the injury and how long it might keep him out of action.

The Broncos saw Lock exit Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury and the early word is that he’ll miss multiple weeks. He’s also going for tests on Monday.

Linebacker Von Miller, running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also out for a Broncos team that could use some good news from Monday’s medical appointments.

