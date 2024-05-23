Report: Signed rookie contract gives NFLPA ability to sell Marvin Harrison jerseys

Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially a member of the Cardinals. And his Cardinals jersey can now officially be sold.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Harrison's contract as signed gives the NFL Players Association the group licensing rights needed to sell Harrison’s jersey.

The standard NFL player contract includes the licensing language. Unless it was specifically removed by Harrison — and Rapoport's reporting indicates it wasn't — Harrison has indeed authorized the sale of his jerseys.

As of this posting, however, Harrison jerseys cannot be found on the Cardinals' website or the Fanatics online store.

Harrison had declined to sign the NFLPA licensing agreement, apparently because of his dispute with Fanatics. On Saturday, Fanatics sued Harrison for breach of contract. The lawsuit made vague reference to Harrison's refusal to sign the NFLPA licensing agreement.

Now that the dispute with Fanatics has come to a head, there's no real reason for Harrison to refuse to let his jerseys be sold.