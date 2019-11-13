Report: Sidney Crosby considering surgery for sports hernia

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is reportedly considering all his options to overcome a sports hernia. (Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is considering surgery for a sports hernia, according to Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Crosby is reportedly looking through all treatment options for the sports hernia, which he aggravated during Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Rossi reports. The Penguins’ captain consulted with a specialist in Philadelphia before electing to consider his potential choices.

If Crosby undergoes surgery, he could face a preliminary recovery timeline of four-to-six weeks. Crosby was held out of Tuesday’s loss to the New York Rangers.

It would be a crushing blow for the Penguins if Crosby missed any time at all. Crosby posted five goals and 17 points in 17 games this season.

