Report shuts down those Stefon Diggs to the Redskins rumors you were hearing

The Redskins are reportedly in the market for a high-profile deep threat this offseason, but despite some speculation, former Maryland star and current Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs reportedly will not be coming to Washington.

On Saturday, Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother, posted a graphic of Stefon in a Redskins uniform on Instagram with the shrug emoji as well as an Instagram story with the caption "Bring him home."

The story quickly went viral.

The brother of Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs posted this on Instagram.



Not saying this means anything. pic.twitter.com/ODny8t3m1U



— Sean Kennedy (@EatSleepRedskin) March 16, 2019

Redskins running back Derrius Guice tweeted about said illustration, leading to widespread speculation that the former Maryland Terrapin could be potentially on the move.

The rumor was quickly put to bed by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who reports that Diggs is not going anywhere.

Despite Stefon Diggs trending on Twitter and his brother posting a picture of him in a Redskins' uniform, he has not and is not being traded to Washington. "F-- no," said one source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2019

Diggs, a D.C. native, attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School before enrolling at the University of Maryland. The Vikings selected Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Vikings, Diggs has accrued 3,493 receiving yards on 302 receptions, recording 24 touchdowns, and established himself as one of the premier wideouts in the league today.

