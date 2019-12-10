New report shows Redskins interested in Eric Bieniemy for head coach

With the Redskins at 3-10 and only three games left in the lost 2019 season, speculation about a new head coach will shift into overdrive for the remainder of the year. The newest name to watch: Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy.

Pro Football Network's Ben Allbright reported, "Redskins' owner Dan Snyder has been vetting applicants to try to find the ideal candidate that could maximize the talent they believe they have in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and many in Washington believe Bieniemy can do just that."

In charge of the potent Chiefs offensive attack the last two seasons, Bieniemy has been a big part in the development of young KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 2018, the Chiefs had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL. This season the offense slipped slightly to No. 4 in scoring, but Mahomes also missed time with injuries.

It should also be noted that Bieniemy and Alex Smith both arrived in Kansas City in 2013, which was head coach Andy Reid's first season with the Chiefs. At that point, Bieniemy was running backs coach, but the trio found significant success working together, with playoff appearances in four out of five seasons from 2013 to 2017.

While Smith isn't playing this year, and might not play ever again, his influence seems to be growing at Redskins Park. He's often seen on the practice fields working with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins, and should Bieniemy get the job, his biggest task would be developing the 15th overall pick. Surely, Smith's familiarity with Bieniemy would come up should he become a viable candidate for the job, if it hasn't already.

The Redskins fired former head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, and interim head coach Bill Callahan deserves some credit for steadying the ship in the time since Gruden's departure. Still, Callahan does not seem a viable candidate to keep the job in 2020.

What happens with the front office will be a significant hurdle for the coaching search, as the future for team president Bruce Allen seems tenuous. Reports have shown Allen could be a detriment to new coaching hires.

Don't expect anything to happen suddenly with Bieniemy. The Chiefs sit at 9-4 and in firm control of the AFC West. Assistant coaches typically aren't able to interview for other jobs until their playoff march is over, and the Chiefs could be poised for a deep run.

Make no mistake, however, that Bieniemy will be a hot candidate this coaching cycle.

Could Smith's relationship help the Redskins get their man? Certainly, but the team might need to make a decision on Allen first.

