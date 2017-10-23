Report: Shortstop Corey Seager Will Be on Dodgers' World Series Roster

The Dodgers are getting a big boost ahead of the World Series. According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, shortstop Corey Seager will rejoin the team for the Fall Classic after missing the NLCS due to a back injury.

The 23-year-old Seager, who won National League Rookie of the Year honors last season and finished third in the MVP voting, is coming off another terrific campaign, having hit .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs in 613 plate appearances and earning his second straight All-Star Game nod. Elbow and back injuries, however, limited his playing time in the second half and impacted his production, as he hit only .210/.286/.358 from Sept. 1 through the end of the season.

Seager was active for the Division Series, picking up six hits in 21 at-bats against the Diamondbacks, but was left off the NLCS roster against the Cubs due to what the team termed a lower back sprain suffered in the clinching Game 3 against Arizona. An epidural administered before the NLCS didn't provide results in time, forcing the team to go with little-used Charlie Culberson at shortstop in his place (as well as starting centerfielder Chris Taylor, a former middle infielder). Culberson, however, proved up to the task, hitting .455 against Chicago as part of Los Angeles' five-game series victory.

Seager took part in simulated games, live batting practice and fielding drills during the days between the NLCS and World Series and, by the team's estimation, is good to go for the championship round. Full rosters have yet to be released, but he should be on Los Angeles', barring a late setback. It's a nice bit of news for a Dodgers team that has steamrolled its competition so far this month; the rich, as they say, get richer.