Report: Shipachyov close to finalizing exit from Vegas

It seems that Vadim Shipachyov situation with the Vegas Golden Knights is close to coming to coming to an end.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday afternoon that it is believed the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to a solution to finalize his exit from the team and that it could be done by Monday.

While nothing has been finalized it is believed that Shipachyov will voluntarily retire from the NHL which will open the door for him to make a return to the KHL.

Shipachyov was one of Vegas’ most high profile signings over the summer, signing the KHL star to a two-year, $9 million contract. From the very beginning, however, things seemed to fall apart. He did not make the opening night roster, only played in three games (scoring one goal) and was suspended by the team when he did not report to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

General manager George McPhee originally described it as a numbers situation that was keeping him out of the lineup, then later said Shipachyov was having trouble adjusting to the smaller rink and faster pace of play in the NHL.

Prior to signing with Vegas Shipachyov was one of the KHL’s most productive offensive players in recent seasons.

