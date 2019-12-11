Report: Sheldon Rankins has “significant” ankle injury

The Saints defensive line may be down two players for the rest of the season.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport is set to miss the rest of the year after hurting his foot last Sunday and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins may be set for the same fate.

Rankins hurt his ankle in the loss to the 49ers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a “significant” injury. He adds that it doesn’t look like Rankins will be able to make it back on the field this year.

If that’s the case, it will be two early endings to a season in a row for Rankins. He tore his Achilles in the team’s first playoff game last year and returned to action in Week Four this season. He has seven tackles and two sacks in 10 appearances this season.